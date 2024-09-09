Lancashire Police charge Blackpool man Joshua Tickner with rioting

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 9th Sep 2024, 14:49 BST

A 21-year-old from Blackpool is the latest to be charged with rioting in the resort last month.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “Last week, we asked for the public's help to find Joshua Tickner who was wanted in connection with the disorder in Blackpool on August 3.

The scenes in Blackpool during the August riots | @farishphotos
“To update you, Tickner, 21, was arrested on Sunday morning in Blackpool.

“Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Tickner, of no fixed address, was charged with violent disorder.

“He was remanded to appear before Lancaster Magistrates Court today (September 9).”

