21-year-old arrested after arson attack on Cube bar in Poulton
He is the fourth suspect to be arrested after repeated attacks on the Cube bar in Breck Road in recent months.
At around 2am on Sunday, a gang of masked thugs armed with baseball bats smashed windows in the latest assault on the nightspot.
The venue has been repeatedly targeted by vandals and arsonists - including three attacks in the last month.
A similar incident occurred at the bar a few weeks prior, with five men spotted attempting to set fire to the building and smashing windows on March 28.
Three men - aged 27, 48 and 19 - were later arrested on suspicion of arson, criminal damage and theft of a motor vehicle. They were bailed pending further investigations.
Why is The Cube being targeted?
Lancashire Police said it believes the attacks on the Cube are targeted and there is no threat to the wider community and local businesses.
A police spokesperson said: “You might be aware of reports of damage being caused to the Cube bar, Poulton-le-Fylde in recent weeks.
“We believe the attacks are targeted and that there is no threat to the wider community and local businesses.
“Our investigation is ongoing, and we are in contact with the owners of the premises.
“There have been extra patrols from the Neighbourhood Policing Team in the area and these will continue.
“On Monday, a 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson and was taken into custody.
“Any information about the attacks on the Cube, please contact 101. Alternatively, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”