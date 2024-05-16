Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 21-year-old man has been arrested after an arson attack on a bar in Poulton.

He is the fourth suspect to be arrested after repeated attacks on the Cube bar in Breck Road in recent months.

At around 2am on Sunday, a gang of masked thugs armed with baseball bats smashed windows in the latest assault on the nightspot.

The venue has been repeatedly targeted by vandals and arsonists - including three attacks in the last month.

A similar incident occurred at the bar a few weeks prior, with five men spotted attempting to set fire to the building and smashing windows on March 28.

Three men - aged 27, 48 and 19 - were later arrested on suspicion of arson, criminal damage and theft of a motor vehicle. They were bailed pending further investigations.

CCTV still of the Range Rover used by a gang of thugs in a previous assault on The Cube in Breck Road in April. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Why is The Cube being targeted?

Lancashire Police said it believes the attacks on the Cube are targeted and there is no threat to the wider community and local businesses.

A police spokesperson said: “You might be aware of reports of damage being caused to the Cube bar, Poulton-le-Fylde in recent weeks.

“We believe the attacks are targeted and that there is no threat to the wider community and local businesses.

“Our investigation is ongoing, and we are in contact with the owners of the premises.

“There have been extra patrols from the Neighbourhood Policing Team in the area and these will continue.

“On Monday, a 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson and was taken into custody.