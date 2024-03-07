19-year-old man charged after woman has 'ammonia' thrown in her face in Fleetwood
A woman had a substance, thought to be ammonia, thrown in her face in Whinfield Avenue at around 1.30pm on Sunday.
The woman, in her 30s, was taken to hospital but police said she was "not seriously injured."
Michael Blundell, also known as Mickey, was arrested in connection with the attack on Tuesday.
The 19-year-old, of Radcliffe Road, Fleetwood, was later charged with throwing a corrosive fluid with intent to do grievous bodily harm and criminal damage.
Blundell has been remanded to appear before Blackburn Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "This was an isolated incident, and we thank the public for their help during our investigation.
"Please continue to report crime to the Fleetwood Neighbourhood Police Team."