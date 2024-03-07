Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman had a substance, thought to be ammonia, thrown in her face in Whinfield Avenue at around 1.30pm on Sunday.

The woman, in her 30s, was taken to hospital but police said she was "not seriously injured."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Blundell, also known as Mickey, was arrested in connection with the attack on Tuesday.

A fleet of police, including armed officers, rushed to the scene in Whinfield Road, Fleetwood on Sunday afternoon

The 19-year-old, of Radcliffe Road, Fleetwood, was later charged with throwing a corrosive fluid with intent to do grievous bodily harm and criminal damage.

Blundell has been remanded to appear before Blackburn Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "This was an isolated incident, and we thank the public for their help during our investigation.