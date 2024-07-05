Blackpool hit and run sees 19-year-old arrested after e-biker knocked down in Waterloo Road
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police were called to Waterloo Road after a silver Vauxhall Astra collided with an e-biker near the ambulance station at around 3pm - but neither party waited for the emergency services.
The e-bike rider and those in the Vauxhall both scarpered before police arrived, leaving the mangled e-bike crushed under the wheels of the car.
It’s not known whether the rider was injured in the crash after being thrown from the bike. He has yet to be traced by police.
A 19-year-old man from the car was later arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply and possession of an offensive weapon.
The crash was believed to have been a targeted attack but this has not been confirmed by Lancashire Police at this stage.
“A collision was reported between a car and E-bike,” a spokesperson for the force told the Gazette.
“A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply, possession of an offensive weapon and dangerous driving. He’s since been released on bail.”