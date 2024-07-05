Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 19-year-old was arrested after a hit and run on an e-biker in Blackpool, which saw both driver and biker flee the scene.

Police were called to Waterloo Road after a silver Vauxhall Astra collided with an e-biker near the ambulance station at around 3pm - but neither party waited for the emergency services.

The e-bike rider and those in the Vauxhall both scarpered before police arrived, leaving the mangled e-bike crushed under the wheels of the car.

It’s not known whether the rider was injured in the crash after being thrown from the bike. He has yet to be traced by police.

Scene of the crash in Waterloo Road, Blackpool on Thursday afternoon (July 4). Credit: Marc Smith | Marc Smith

A 19-year-old man from the car was later arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply and possession of an offensive weapon.

The crash was believed to have been a targeted attack but this has not been confirmed by Lancashire Police at this stage.

“A collision was reported between a car and E-bike,” a spokesperson for the force told the Gazette.