17 of the most tragic and shocking Lancashire stories that occurred in 2022

2. Man jailed for life for murder of Padiham mum-of-two

Andrew John Burfield, who claimed he had accidentally killed Katie, his ex-girlfriend, when throwing an axe has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 32 years for her murder. Burfield, 51, killed and buried 33-year-old Katie Kenyon in the Forest of Bowland, Lancashire, on April 22. Her body was found a week later when he revealed its location to police. Burfield, of Todmorden Road, Burnley, initially denied murder and told officers he had accidentally killed Miss Kenyon, from Padiham, when he threw an axe after she bet him he could not hit a can of Coke with it. A post-mortem examination revealed the mother-of-two, who began a relationship with Burfield in 2019, suffered at least 12 head injuries. Burfield changed his plea to guilty on the third day of his trial at Preston Crown Court. He was sentenced to life by judge Mr Justice Goose on November 17.

Photo: Lancashire Police