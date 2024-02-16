16 Lancashire murder cases as number of people killed by homicide in 2023 revealed

Across England and Wales, police logged the lowest number of homicide victims since 2016-17, excluding 2020-21, which was affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Office for National Statistics figures show Lancashire Police recorded 16 people dying because of a homicide incident in the year to March – in line with the year before.

It meant there were 10.9 victims per million residents over the last three years.

Nationally, the number of victims fell by 14% from 684 to 590, with 10.2 homicides logged per million people.

Homicide figures are a total of murder, manslaughter and infanticide incidents, where one incident can have more than one victim.

A Home Office spokesperson said: "Everybody has the right to be safe in their neighbourhoods and communities and we are pleased to see overall homicides down year on year by 14%, but we are not complacent.

"Differences in rates between ethnic groups are likely to reflect a range of factors, including differing age profiles, geographical distributions and socioeconomic differences.

"Our programme of activity and interventions, such as Violence Reduction Units, are targeted in hot-spot areas based on the prevalence of crime and are designed to help address homicide and drug misuse among other crimes."

1 . Alison Dodds Officers were called to an address on Redcar Road to reports a woman, later identified as Alison, had been found dead in a flat shortly before 11am on September 21. A post-mortem examination established that she died as a result of multiple serious injuries. Photo Sales

2 . Dylan Bragger Dylan Bragger, 15, was "butchered like an animal" after being stabbed at least 23 times in Digmoor Road, Skelmersdale, in June 2023, his family said. Police said Felipe Figueiredo, of Skelmersdale, denied murder and claimed self-defence, but was found guilty by a jury at Preston Crown Court. The 28-year-old must serve at least 22 years. Photo Sales

3 . Matthew Daulby Officers were called to reports of an ongoing disturbance in Railway Road at around 12.05am on July 29. Mr Daulby was found a short distance away with stab injuries. He was taken to hospital where he sadly later died. A post-mortem established the cause of Mr Daulby’s death was a stab wound. Photo Sales

4 . Edward Forrester Edward Forrester, 55, was reported missing a day after he was last seen in Blackpool on September 1. His remains were later found in the resort and in Kendal, Cumbria. William Wilkinson, 65, pleaded guilty to murder and perverting the course of justice and was jailed for at least 19 years and three months. Photo Sales

5 . John Hutchinson Daniel Cunningham, Lee Clarke and David Bond attacked John Hutchinson, 44, at his friend's home in Blackpool on April 10, 2023. Mr Hutchinson along with three acquaintances had stolen a "significant quantity of drugs" from Cunningham’s home earlier that day. Four people were jailed for a total of more than 85 years for killing Mr Hutchinson. Photo Sales