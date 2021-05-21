'150 cannabis plants' uncovered inside Blackpool house after drugs raid

Police executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a property in Cheltenham Road yesterday afternoon (Thursday, May 20).

Eyewitnesses said the cannabis farm was reportedly found after the mains electricity into the property was bypassed, resulting in a power cut which affected several houses nearby.

"150 cannabis plants" were found after police executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a property in Cheltenham Road. (Credit: Google)

Around "150 cannabis plants" were found when officers entered the home.

Officers said no arrests have been made as of yet but enquiries are ongoing.