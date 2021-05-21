'150 cannabis plants' uncovered inside Blackpool house after drugs raid
A cannabis farm was discovered by police during a raid at a home in Blackpool.
Police executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a property in Cheltenham Road yesterday afternoon (Thursday, May 20).
Eyewitnesses said the cannabis farm was reportedly found after the mains electricity into the property was bypassed, resulting in a power cut which affected several houses nearby.
Around "150 cannabis plants" were found when officers entered the home.
Officers said no arrests have been made as of yet but enquiries are ongoing.
