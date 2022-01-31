13-year-old boy sent for trial charged with attempted murder after Morecambe shooting

The boy indicated a not guilty plea to shooting a man in an alleyway in the seaside town of Morecambe, Lancashire.

He also gave the same plea to a charge of maliciously wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to the same man - Scott McIvor.

He also denied possessing a firearm - a homemade pipe gun with intent to endanger life in Morecambe on November 15 last year .

Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

The youth appeared before District Judge Jane Goodwin sitting at Blackpool Youth where he was barely tall enough to see over the edge of the dock .

The judge was asked by defence lawyer John Greenwood to retain the case at Youth Court level.

However the judge ruled it must go to the higher court to avoid witnesses and the boy giving evidence twice as there are two co accused makes aged 20 and 26.

The youth will stand trial at Preston Crown Court alongside the other two on May 16 this year .