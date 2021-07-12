Crews tackle 'waste fire' in garden of Fleetwood property
A waste fire broke out in the garden of a residential property in Fleetwood.
Monday, 12th July 2021, 6:06 pm
Two fire engines from Fleetwood and Bispham attended the scene in Cross Street at around 6.40am on Sunday, July 11.
The fire involved a quantity of waste in the garden of a property.
Firefighters extinguished the fire using two hose reels.
No injuries were reported.
Crews were at the scene for approximately 20 minutes.
