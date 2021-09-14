Crews tackle garage fire behind domestic property in Blackpool

Two fire engines from South Shore and St Annes attended the scene in Harrowside at around 3.30pm yesterday (September 13).

The incident involved a garage and an external wood store which had caught alight behind a domestic property.

Firefighters used two hose reels, a saw and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the flames and check for hotspots.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No injuries were reported, the fire service said.

Crews were in attendance for approximately an hour and ten minutes.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking HERE.