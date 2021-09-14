Crews tackle garage fire behind domestic property in Blackpool
A garage and an external wood store caught fire behind a domestic property in Blackpool.
Two fire engines from South Shore and St Annes attended the scene in Harrowside at around 3.30pm yesterday (September 13).
The incident involved a garage and an external wood store which had caught alight behind a domestic property.
Firefighters used two hose reels, a saw and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the flames and check for hotspots.
No injuries were reported, the fire service said.
Crews were in attendance for approximately an hour and ten minutes.
