Crews tackle fire at first-floor flat in Blackpool
A fire erupted at a flat in South Shore last night (Thursday, August 5).
Friday, 6th August 2021, 3:37 pm
Two fire engines from Blackpool rushed to the first-floor flat in Garden Terrace at around 9.35pm.
Firefighters equipped with four breathing apparatus used one hose reel, scene lighting, and a hearth kit to extinguish the flames.
Crews also used a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots.
Firefighters were in attendance for one hour and 40 minutes.
