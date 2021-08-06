Crews tackle fire at first-floor flat in Blackpool

A fire erupted at a flat in South Shore last night (Thursday, August 5).

By Sean Gleaves
Friday, 6th August 2021, 3:37 pm
Crews tackled a fire at a first-floor flat in Garden Terrace, Blackpool.

Two fire engines from Blackpool rushed to the first-floor flat in Garden Terrace at around 9.35pm.

Firefighters equipped with four breathing apparatus used one hose reel, scene lighting, and a hearth kit to extinguish the flames.

Crews also used a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots.

Firefighters were in attendance for one hour and 40 minutes.

