Crews tackle fire at Bispham business

A fire broke out at a Bispham business yesterday.

Four fire engines from Bispham, Blackpool and Fleetwood attended reports of a commercial building fire on Moor Park Avenue in Bispham just after 3pm.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) spokesman said: "The fire involved a building consisting of two floors, approximately 80m by 30m.

"The fire was located in a workshop and firefighters extinguished the fire using four breathing apparatus, two hose reels and a ventilation unit."

The crews were at the scene for around three hours.

LFRS were unable to advise which business was affected by the fire.