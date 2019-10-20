Crews called after fire engulfs conservatory at Blackpool home

Have your say

Firefighters have been called to a Blackpool home after a fire took hold of a conservatory.

The incident took place late on Saturday (October 19) in Broadway, with fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore called to the scene at 10.49pm.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Two fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore attended a fire involving a conservatory in a domestic property on Broadway in Blackpool.

"Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used one hose reel and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire."

There were no reported casualties.