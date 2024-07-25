Crazy golf site on Blackpool promenade close to reopening - here's what we know
Princes Parade Crazy Golf, near the Metropole Hotel in North Shore, takes advantage of seafront sunken gardens and dates back to the 1950s.
After falling into disrepair, the 18-hole site was recently refurbished using Big Lottery money, and since 2021 has been operated by Street Angels, who plough all funds raised back into supporting marginalised and disadvantaged people in Blackpool.
However, locals have voiced concern that the site has not reopened this year, is looking overgrown, and there have been reports of rough sleepers in tents on the site. Street Angels announced in April they were looking for volunteers to help them spruce up the area, with a June reopening in mind. However, this has not happened.
Street Angels have not been available comment - but there is news from elsewhere.
What does Blackpool Council say?
A Blackpool Council said: “The Princes Parade crazy golf course hasn’t opened yet this season but is due to in the coming weeks. We are currently finalising a new lease with the operators, Blackpool and the Fylde Street Angels.
“We haven’t received any reports of people sleeping in the grounds but our housing outreach team will now visit to offer assistance. If anyone if concerned about someone they believe to be sleeping rough they can visit Housing Options on Chapel Street. Full details are available on our website – www.blackpool.gov.uk”
