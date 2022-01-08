Crash halts traffic on the M6
Traffic on the M6 near Preston was gradually returning to normal just before noon after traffic as held up for a time by a single-vehicle collision.
Saturday, 8th January 2022, 12:01 pm
Updated
Saturday, 8th January 2022, 12:02 pm
It is understood a car hit the central reservation around 11am and traffic was held up for a time by police while it was moved onto the hard shoulder.
Drivers reported delays of up to 30 minutes going southbound and east on the M55 following the incident just north of the Samlesbury junction.
It is not known if anyone was injured in the incident.