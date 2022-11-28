Crash closes two lanes between Junctions 26 and 25 of the M6 southbound causing 40 minute delays
Two lanes were closed between Junctions 26 and 25 of the M6 southbound this morning (November 28), due to a crash, causing delays for commuters.
At 8.19am, there were delays of 40 minutes against expected traffic, with congestion tailing back to Junction 27, and North West Motorway Police were in attendance.
At 8.58am, National Highways announced that both lanes had reopened with 30 minute delays remaining, although these will gradually ease.
National Highways expects normal traffic conditions to return between 10:00 and 10:15am.