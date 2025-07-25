Crash closes Amounderness Way between Thornton and Cleveleys causing delays to Fleetwood
Police say the closure is in place from the Morrisons roundabout - at the junction with West Drive and Fleetwood Road North - to the junction with Bourne Way.
The road is a key route between the two towns and a main link to Fleetwood, with congestion already building as drivers are forced to divert through local roads.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Delays are being made worse by ongoing water main works on Fleetwood Road at Rippingale Way.
Congestion is also building on Rossall Road in Cleveleys as well as Broadway.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “You are currently advised to find alternative route and avoid the area.”
Lancashire Police have been approached for more information.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.