A crash on Amounderness Way is causing traffic disruption this afternoon, with the road closed in both directions between Thornton and Cleveleys.

Police say the closure is in place from the Morrisons roundabout - at the junction with West Drive and Fleetwood Road North - to the junction with Bourne Way.

The road is a key route between the two towns and a main link to Fleetwood, with congestion already building as drivers are forced to divert through local roads.

A crash on Amounderness Way caused traffic disruption this afternoon | Google

Delays are being made worse by ongoing water main works on Fleetwood Road at Rippingale Way.

Congestion is also building on Rossall Road in Cleveleys as well as Broadway.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “You are currently advised to find alternative route and avoid the area.”

Lancashire Police have been approached for more information.