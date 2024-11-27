Crash between motorbike and car closes St Anne's road in Blackpool's South Shore
A road in South Shore was closed after a crash on Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to reports of a collision on St Anne's Road at around 4.15pm.
The incident involved a motorbike and a car.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Lancashire Police confirmed the motorcyclist suffered minor injuries and “didn’t go to hospital”.
The road was closed while police and paramedics worked at the scene.
No further information was released.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.