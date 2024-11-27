Crash between motorbike and car closes St Anne's road in Blackpool's South Shore

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Nov 2024, 12:37 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A road in South Shore was closed after a crash on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision on St Anne's Road at around 4.15pm.

The incident involved a motorbike and a car.

A road in South Shore was closed after a crashA road in South Shore was closed after a crash
A road in South Shore was closed after a crash | Contributed

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lancashire Police confirmed the motorcyclist suffered minor injuries and “didn’t go to hospital”.

The road was closed while police and paramedics worked at the scene.

No further information was released.

Related topics:BlackpoolLancashireMotorcyclistLancashire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice