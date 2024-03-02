News you can trust since 1873
Covid National Day of Reflection: 15 pictures remembering the empty streets of Blackpool during lockdown

To mark Covid National Day of Reflection, we are taking a look back into the archives at what Blackpool was like during the first lockdown...

By Aimee Seddon
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 15:12 GMT

Tomorrow is the fourth annual Covid National Day of Reflection; organised by Marie Curie, the day offers an opportunity for us all to remember the lives that were lost during the Covid pandemic.

When lockdown was first announced on March 23 2020, no one could have anticipated the disruption that coronvirus would go on to cause for everyone. We may be out the other side of it now, but the effects are still felt by all.

Below we are remembering those strange times with a gallery depicting Blackpool's empty streets in the aftermath of the lockdown's announcement back in 2020.

15 images showing Blackpool's empty streets and venues

1. Blackpool in lockdown

15 images showing Blackpool's empty streets and venues

Not a soul to be seen - this was Church Street on April 2 2020

2. Empty streets

Not a soul to be seen - this was Church Street on April 2 2020

An empty playground at Stanley Park when everything closed down

3. Stanley Park

An empty playground at Stanley Park when everything closed down

People stayed away from the glorious Fylde coast beaches

4. Empty beach

People stayed away from the glorious Fylde coast beaches

Fences were put up in parts of the town centre to stop people congregating. Pictured is Ma Kellys on the corner of Dickson Road and Talbot Road

5. Pandemic fences

Fences were put up in parts of the town centre to stop people congregating. Pictured is Ma Kellys on the corner of Dickson Road and Talbot Road

Shops closed, shutters down. Victoria Street in April 2020

6. Empty streets

Shops closed, shutters down. Victoria Street in April 2020

