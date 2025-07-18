A vulnerable Lancashire teenager whose ketamine addiction has left him with life-threatening health problems was allegedly given the drug by his own mother, a court heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The "frail and emaciated" 18-year-old has had stents fitted to relieve pressure on his kidneys, a side-effect of bladder problems caused by abusing ketamine, since he was 12.

Referred to in court only as GWS, he has spent just 33 days out of hospital since December due to ketamine-related complications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After he asked to leave hospital despite a "clear risk of death", the Court of Protection ruled that he lacked the capacity to make decisions about his own medical care.

The court heard GWS was taken to the A&E department last month severely malnourished and with a suspected gastrointestinal bleed and infection.

An NHS trust successfully obtained a deprivation of liberty order.

It also asked the Court of Protection to rule that the teenager lacked capacity to make decisions about his medical care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trust urged the court to prevent GWS from discharging himself before a "long-overdue" procedure to replace the kidney stents, which must happen every six to nine months to prevent life-threatening blockages.

It also highlighted that GWS had no suitable accommodation lined up since a supported living provider said it could not manage his health risks.

The court heard that, as a result, he was at real risk of living on the streets while in a dangerously frail condition.

GWS also had diagnoses of ADHD and post-traumatic stress disorder, as well as traits of autism, factors which were also raised as concerns about his mental capacity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked to give evidence, doctors said that if GWS self-discharged, "there (would be) a real risk he would die".

Sophia Roper KC, representing the NHS trust, told the court that GWS's ability to make rational decisions was impaired by a "perfect storm" of poor mental and physical health, chronic addiction to ketamine and childhood trauma.

In her ruling, Mrs Justice Theis DBE, Vice President of the Court of Protection, said she agreed with Ms Roper that the evidence showed GWS was "not using and weighing up the relevant information about treatment".

Hospital trust steps in to protect Lancs teen addicted to ketamine since 12 and given drugs by his own mum | Third party

The judge said she agreed that GWS had "no real grasp of reality of what it would be like if he walked out".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard GWS had suggested he could return to live with his mother, but Mrs Justice Theis said this was "wholly unrealistic".

She wrote: "His history reveals his mother had chronic mental health difficulties and alcohol abuse, as a consequence she struggled to impose any boundaries or provide consistent care from when GWS was six months old.

"More recently she has been accused of providing GWS with ketamine."

The court heard GWS had likely been exploited to move drugs by his dealers and that for GWS, the damage caused by the drug became clear in 2023 when he suffered symptoms including blood in his urine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was diagnosed with a ketamine bladder syndrome, where the bladder thickens and has very little capacity.

In 2024 his condition worsened and he was further diagnosed with bilateral hydronephrosis - dilation of both kidneys due to obstruction caused by the thickened bladder.

It necessitated the insertion of the stents to prevent kidney damage.

These have to be replaced about twice a year under general anaesthetic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard GWS's health worsened as he continued to take ketamine.

Mrs Justice Theis wrote that despite his "extraordinarily difficult background" GWS was "polite and considerate" and remained "optimistic" about living independently.

She said she hoped the stent procedure would take place as soon as possible and that suitable accommodation could be offered soon so "he can start taking the steps towards achieving the independence he so clearly wants".