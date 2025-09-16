Lancashire’s top heart surgeon who was accused of having a ‘God’ complex when he was found guilty of 12 offences of sexually assault has been jailed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amal Bose who was the former head of Lancashire Cardiac Centre at Blackpool Victoria Hospital has been jailed today for six years.

Bose abused his position as head of the cardiac department and sexually assaulted five more junior female members of staff at the hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 55-year-old of Main Road, Thurnham near Lancaster, had denied all charges calling them “work banter”.

Surgeon Amal Bose at Blackpool Victoria Hospital has been jailed today for six years for sexual assault | nw

During the course of his trial earlier this year the jury heard Dr Amal Bose was the root cause of a toxic and sexualised culture at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

His behaviours including touching women inappropriately and making sexualised comments.

Despite claiming his actions were ‘only flirting’ and ‘banter’ Bose was found guilty by a jury after a trial in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was convicted of 12 counts of sexual assault relating to five female members of staff at the hospital between 2017 and 2022.

Former lead consultant Amal Bose worked at the Lancashire Cardiac Centre at Blackpool Victoria Hospital | NW

He was cleared of two other counts.

In personal statements read to the judge the victims said Bose’s behaviour had left them feeling unsafe at work and less trusting of male colleagues.

Some changed work patterns to avoid him, called in sick or were even forced to leave the profession.

They said they suffered anxiety, panic attacks and loss of confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One said Bose had not only violated her body but had violated the trust and respect that should exist in any professional workplace.

Temp Det Chief Insp Kirsty Wyatt said: “Everyone should feel able to go to work and feel safe, confident and secure but Mr Bose has undermined that by abusing his position of power to sexually assault these female members of staff and by doing so has caused enormous damage.

“I would like to thank the victims for having the courage to come forward and speak about what happened to them – that cannot have been easy.”

Some of his victims were so affected by his behaviours they moved roles to avoid him, changed work patterns or called in sick.” | Blackpoool Police

She added: “While he may have considered his behaviour as merely flirting Mr Bose’s actions have clearly had a deep and lasting impact on his victims and in some cases has caused them to abandon the profession they loved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to thank the jury for their careful consideration of the facts of this case and the Crown Prosecution Service for their presentation of the evidence.

“Finally, I hope that the guilty verdicts in this case give others who may have suffered similar ordeals the confidence to report it to us safe in the knowledge we will investigate professionally and sensitively.”

Sacha Coyne, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West’s Rape and Serious Sexual Offence Unit, said: “Amal Bose was in a trusted position at the hospital. He abused this by creating a toxic environment, making sexual comments, and sexually assaulting five women who worked at the hospital.

“He appeared not to recognise the serious and lasting impact his actions would have, describing his behaviour at trial as “workplace banter”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “I would like to thank the women for supporting the prosecution, and I hope now Bose has been brought to justice they can find some closure.

“This case should send a clear message to perpetrators of sexual abuse, the Crown Prosecution Service will not hesitate to prosecute abusers, regardless of the position that the abuser holds in society.”