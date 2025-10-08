A coroner is set to probe the death of a much loved Blackpool barber who died suddenly aged just 34.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alistair Taylor owned his own successful hair studio in Topping Street and formerly had a salon in Abingdon Street Market, where he made many friends with customers and traders.

Sadly, police were called to his home in Milbourne Street in the town on October 4 last year after the popular dad was found dead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool Coroner Alan Wilson is set to hear evidence from Mr Taylor’s family relating to his dealings with Blackpool Council regarding the sale of his home and the closure of his barbershop at Abingdon Street Market.

It is understood his home is amongst those to be demolished to make way for the £65m Multiversity development.

Lancashire Police said Alistair's death is not being treated as suspicious | Facebook

TheMultiversity project led by Blackpool and The Fylde College and Blackpool Council has been described as transformational for the area.

Work is due to begin with preparatory demolition and site clearance over the next nine months, with work starting on Charles Street already.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council bosses said the goal is for main construction to start next year.

The campus will be located on Cookson Street with the first phase involving demolition of houses at the junctions of Grosvenor, Milbourne and Charles streets.

Mr Wilson will probe the circumstances of Mr Taylor’s death during a three day inquest at Blackpool Town Hall starting on October 15.

Speaking at the time of Mr Taylor’s death a police spokesman said: “We received a report of a sudden death on Milbourne Street in Blackpool on Friday (October 4, 2024).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers attended, and sadly, a man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene. Our thoughts are with his family at this very sad time.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course.”