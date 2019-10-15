Court appearance for Fleetwood pair charged with murder

A Fleetwood pair have made their first court appearance charged with murder.

Tracey Fielding, 45, and David Carney, 37, lived together on Victoria Street, Fleetwood however Carney gave his current address at Talbot Road,Blackpool.

They appeared before Blackpool Magistrates today charged with the murder of 55-year old Raymond Cullen at a house in Bold Street ,Fleetwood last Thursday.

Mr Cullen - known locally as Irish Ray - suffered head injuries and died at the scene.

The couple were sent to Preston Crown Court in custody where they will make an initial appearance at the higher court on Thursday.

The duo’s hearing lasted three minutes before residing magistrate Christine Greaves remanded them in custody.