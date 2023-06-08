A TOP police officer who was one of the first female firearms officers in Lancashire has been given a lifetime achievement award.

Chief Superintendent Wendy Bower was presented with the honour at the British Association of Women in Policing’s awards ceremony held at the Carden Park Hotel, Cheshire.

Chief Supt Bower, who is Divisional Commander of Operations based at Lancashire Police’s Hutton headquarters, has served in the police for nearly 26 years.

She has been an inspiration for policing colleagues throughout her service and was one of the first female firearms officers in Lancashire.

As an operations officer, she has worked at all ranks and is a flourishing Chief Superintendent and Divisional Commander of headquarters operations.

Chief Superintendent Wendy Bower of Lancashire Police has been given a lifetime achievement award by the British Association of Women in Policing

Chief Supt Bower has transformed the department into an inclusive and diverse place to work, proactively coaching female officers and mentoring them to become successful leaders.

She is an accomplished authorised firearms officer, an Operational Firearms commander, Tactical Firearms Commander, Gold Public Order Commander, and Multi Agency Gold Incident Commander.

Throughout her long career, she has shown incredible bravery. In 2001 she rescued a man, woman and three children from a burning house, that act recognised by the Liverpool Shipwreck and Humane Society.

She received the Pride of Lancashire award in 2005 for rescuing an officer who had been shot and seriously injured by an offender.

The Liverpool Shipwreck and Humane Society recognised Chief Supt Bower a second time in 2010 after she administered resuscitation to a man who had suffered a heart attack.

At Lancashire Police, she is regarded as a committed and influential leader with her commended for the outstanding work she did to transform the Special Constabulary into an inclusive and highly motivated team of people from the community.

Chief Supt Bower led Lancashire Police’s response to the Covid pandemic, ensuring police services to the county’s public were maintained.

During the pandemic, she chaired the Lancashire Resilience Forum tactical coordinating group, earning the highest respect of local authority chief executives – she was commended by the High Sheriff of Lancashire for her work.

After the sad death of Queen Elizabeth II last September, Chief Supt Bower returned early from annual leave to lead Lancashire Police’s response to Operation London Bridge for which she was awarded a Chief Constable’s commendation.

Lancashire Police’s Deputy Chief Constable Sacha Hatchett, said: “Chief Supt Wendy Bower is an inspirational officer and a key figure within the Lancashire force.

“She has had an outstanding career in policing and her being honoured with the Lifetime Achievement award by the British Association of Women in Policing, is tremendous recognition.”

The BAWP annual awards have been running for more than 25 years, recognising the contributions and achievements of women in the police service.

They are the only awards specifically aimed at women in policing in the UK.

