Countdown to Poulton Gala 2025 this weekend - here's all you need to know

It’s Poulton Gala this weekend - and there will be activities taking place on both Saturday and Sunday.

While Saturday will focus on the traditional Gala events, including the crowing of the queen and the big parade, Sunday will feature an all-day music festival

It's Poulton Gala this weekend, with a bumpa programme of fun | Third party

The organisers have been busy organising the event since last year, including the requisite road closures arranged via Wyre Council.

Both days will feature a fun fair, plenty of stalls and a bar.

Saturday’s parade and gala fun

The parade, featuring an array of floats, marching bands, dancers, and community groups, starts at 12pm, setting off from Cottam Hall Playing Fields.

It will wind through the town before returning to the fields around 1:30 pm.

There will be a wide range of attractions, including: Food and drink stalls, bar and beer garden, live music and entertainment, a funfair and games for children & community and charity stalls.

Abigail Kirk, who was crowned Poulton Gala queen in 2024, is back again this year | Third party

One of the day’s highlights will be the crowning of the Gala Queen at 2.30pm. This year will be extra special for Abigail Kirk. The 10 year old, who was last year’s Poultn Gala Queen, has been invited back because the original queen was sadly unable to take part. It is one of the few times in the event’s 125 year-plus history that this has happened.

Medieval shop window competition

This year the event includes a medieval-themed shop window decorating competition.

Local shops across Poulton are taking part transforming their storefronts into creative, historical displays and the results will be announced over the gala weekend.

Where to park

Free and paid public parking is available at the Civic Centre car park and other central locations in Poulton-le-Fylde.

Organisers recommend arriving early as the town is expected to be busy throughout the day.

Visitors are also encouraged to car-share or use public transport where possible.

Sunday’s music festival

This event takes place from noon until 7pm and includes performers from The Upbeat Rock Academy, The Mandrills, Two for the Road, Mike and Jo, Rough Diamonds, AJA, Defibil8, The Keytars and the Prime Mover Soul Starz.

For more details and the full schedule visit their website: www.poultongala.co.uk.