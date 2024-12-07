Countdown star denies stabbing rival in Blackpool contest as case is sent for trial at Preston Crown Court

A Countdown champion has denied stabbing a rival quiz champion in a rematch event in Lancashire.

John Cowen has had his case sent for trial at Preston Crown Court.

The 30-year-old is accused of wounding with intent and two counts of possession of a bladed article.

Cowen, who appeared on the popular TV quiz show in 2017, is accused of allegedly attacking fellow quizzer Thomas Carey with a knife at the Countdown in Blackpool 2024 event at the Wainwright Club in Hornby Road on September 14.

Mr Carey, himself a former Countdown champion and Cambridge maths graduate, was taken to hospital for treatment to an injury to his arm.

Countdown contestant John Cowen has appered in court accused of stabbing rival at competition
Cowen, who is from Morecambe was arrested at the event shortly after.

The Countdown in Blackpool event is an annual tournament which pits former winners from the Channel 4 gameshow against each other.

Cowen scored the third highest total of the whole series he was a contestant on, as well as spotting the nine-letter word “spreading”.

He went on to appear in a further 11 episodes, winning eight consecutive contests before he was finally defeated.

This week Cowen appeared at a Preston Crown Court for a plea and case management hearing.

His case was set for trial in March 2025.

