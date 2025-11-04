Ambitious plans to bring thousands of skilled hi-tech jobs to Blackpool have taken a major step forward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Silicon Sands at Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone is aimed at taking advantage of connectivity provided by undersea Trans-Atlantic fibre cables which come ashore in the town.

An artists impression of how the Silicon Sands data centre campus off Squires Gate Lane could look | Third party

Blackpool Council is planning the flagship digital infrastructure project for the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report to the council’s Executive recommends the next step on the project, which has the potential to support thousands of high-value jobs across the region both directly and indirectly, through investment in Artificial Intelligence (AI) data infrastructure, renewable energy and innovation led growth.

Planning permission for a 6MW carbon friendly data centre and 20,000sqft office and research space is set to be submitted before Christmas, following significant interest from private sector investors.

The Silicon Sands plan builds on the arrival of the transatlantic Aquacomms cable and aims to position the Fylde Coast as a leading location for sustainable data centres and digital innovation.

Unlike other data centre projects around the world, Silicon Sands aims to tackle the climate crisis at the same time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Data centres would be powered by renewable energy, use liquid immersion cooling to improve efficiency and re-use heat to act as an energy source for other properties.

Cllr Mark Smith, Blackpool Council’s Cabinet Member for Economy and Built Environment, said: “Silicon Sands is a transformational opportunity for Blackpool. It can create thousands of well-paid jobs, attract investment, and put us at the forefront of sustainable digital development.

“That vision is proven by the significant interest we have had from the private sector already.

“Silicon Sands is about so much more than just data centres though. We are carefully managing the programme so that we can create data centres which are carbon friendly, and can even supply waste heat back to local communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first data centre would be at the site of the old fire station and engineering yard at Blackpool Airport, which was demolished in 2023, as well as on the site of the airport’s old administration offices and security point.

A new administration and security point for the airport opened earlier this year.

The Council has secured £2m in funding from the Lancashire Devolution deal, while Silicon Sands is also one of Lancashire Combined County Authorities strategic sites in its latest Growth Plan.

The council has also submitted a bid for AI Growth Zone status, which remains under consideration by the government.

For more information about Silicon Sands, visit www.siliconsands.co.uk