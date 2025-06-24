Council’s response after ‘noise’ letter to resident leads to social media stir

Wyre Council has reponded after controversy blew up on social media over a letter sent to a residen in poulton afer a npise complaint.

The complaint arose after the resident was forced to make temporary use of a generator after work outside their house left them without electricity for four days

However, the resulting noise from the generator led to a complaint from a neighbour, which in turn led to the council sending a letter to the resident advising them that the noise was causing issues.

Wyre Council was called in over a noise complaint | National World

This then led to suggestions on social media that the council had been heavy handed.

The council said: “Wyre Council is aware of concerns raised on social media regarding a recent letter sent to a resident following a noise complaint involving a generator.

“We understand the generator was in use due to works by Electricity North West, which temporarily disrupted the property’s power supply.

“In line with our statutory duties, we respond to all noise complaints and inform the subject of the complaint at the earliest stage. This approach reflects feedback from residents who prefer early notification and the opportunity to address concerns before any formal investigation begins.

“Our initial letters clearly state that complaints are unsubstantiated at that point.

“While the generator was not operated by the resident, its impact on neighbours was validly raised. We regret any misunderstanding and remain committed to handling such matters fairly and transparently.”