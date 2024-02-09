Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The application to build 21 new houses on a site at Normoss Farm, between Poulton and Blackpool, had been recommended for refusal by the planning officer.

And councillors on Wyre's planning committee heeded the concerns and refused permission at the meeting on Wednesday February 7.

Applicants Walbury Commercial Ltd sought full planning permission to build the homes at the site in Normoss, including landscaping and vehicular access onto Normoss Road.

The concerns identified relate to proposed development being inappropriate and located within the Green Belt. There were also issues about the number of homes for the size of the site, and the car parking being distant from the properties they served which could result in security issues.