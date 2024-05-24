Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wyre Council has successfully bid for £48,000 to help in the fight against fly-tipping.

Wyre Council has successfully bid for £48,000 to help in the fight against fly-tipping. The authority applied for a share of almost £1million after a Government fund became available to help local authorities tackle the scourge.

The grants will support various schemes to take the fight to waste criminals – such as an increase in CCTV cameras in hotspot areas, AI-assisted camera technology, and campaigns to raise households’ awareness of their duty to only use licensed waste companies when getting rid of rubbish.

A Wyre Council spokesman said: “The council have successfully bid for £48,000 of government funding which will be used toward preventing and combating fly-tipping. “We are now in the process of working up a project plan with our Cabinet Member for Street Scene, Parks and Open Spaces as to how and where this money could be best used.

“More details will be available once projects have been agreed.”

People could be fined up to £400 if their waste is illegally dumped on Wyre.

However, fears have been raised in the borough that the cost of disposing of items legally could prove prohibitive and lead to increased levels fly-tipping.

This point was raised earlier this year after proposed new restrictions at household recycling centres in Fylde and Wyre were revealed.

Residents were concerned that proposed new rules would lead to a surge in people dumping rubbish in the countryside and down alleyways.

Lancashire County Council’s cabinet has agreed to new rules to restrict inert waste (such as rubble, concrete, soil and plasterboard) arriving by van or trailer to three 25kg bags or items – or equivalent – per visit.

The limit will not apply to residents using cars. But locals think it's a bad idea that will lead to an increase in fly-tipping.

One resident said: "The amount of fly-tipping is already ridiculous at the moment and this could make it worse.

“It should be open to all without having to pay for it whether that be a van car or trailer. We pay for these services and aren’t allowed to take full advantage of it."

Nevertheless, efforts are being made to halt the number of people illegally dumping and the Government hopes the new grant will offer vital assistance to local authorities.

Recycling Minister, Robbie Moore said: “Fly-tipping is a brazen attack on communities, nature and our environment.

“It can create danger for wildlife as well as people and I am determined the harm done by cynical criminals doesn’t go unpunished.

“We have increased the maximum penalty councils can issue for these offences, made sure money from those fines goes back into more enforcement and clean up, and now we are giving councils a further £1 million boost.