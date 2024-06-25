Council reveals complaints figure over Lancashire landfill site

Protesters make their point about the odourous emissions from Fleetwood's landfill site | Blackpool Gazette | National World

A council says it has so far received 804 complaints about a nuisance odour reportedly making some people ill - but campigners believe the figure could be higher still.

The smell is coming from Fleetwood’s landfill site on Jameson Road, run by a site called Transwaste.

Due to complaints from residents about the chemical smell, described as being like rotten onions or rotten eggs, the Environment Agency has hit the site with an enforcement notice, insisting the operators rectify the issues causing the problem.

Some residents say the emissions from the site have caused them to experience a number of health symptoms, including nosebleeds, headaches and breathing difficulties.

Wyre Council, which is the local authority responsible for taking action over a statutory nuisance, is also the landlord of the site.

The council insists it is working with the Environmental Agency to deal with the problem.

But campaigner Barbara Kneale, a member of the Action against Jameson Road Road, Fleetwood Landfill Site group, believes the number of complaints could be higher than 804.

She said: “Wyre Council is both the landlord of that site and it has a responsibility to make sure the operators there are not causing a statutory nuisance.

“Poeple have been reporting this problem since February but here we are in June and it is still causing a nuisance.

“Having looked at the complaints from the council’s online complaints system and looking at the log numbers, I believe the council figure is an under-count.

“What is Wyre Council doing to protect people from this environmental nuisance?”

A spokesman from Wyre Council said it was taking every action in its powers to deal with the situation.

The spokesman said: “Wyre Council are aware of the odour from the landfill site at Jameson Road, Fleetwood and fully appreciate the severity of the issue for all those effected. We have currently received approximately 804 complaints and continue working as part of a multi-agency response to resolve the issue.”

The council said it believed confusion arose because the reference number on the council’s complaints site could be wrongly thought to be the amount of complaints logged, as each complaint was given a unique number.

The spokesman said: “Every form submission has a unique number, and there are 334 different forms on the site where people can sign up to green waste, report dog fouling, fly tipping, get licenced or get a council tax discount. “The legislation that Wyre Council enforces is generic legislation and relates to statutory nuisance, the presence of odour can be considered a statutory nuisance.

“To assess the odour, officers must assess the impact of the odour at people’s homes. Wyre Council officers have been gathering evidence to support a statutory nuisance investigation.

“The Environment Agency have not been satisfied with the operator of the site and have served legal notices requiring Transwaste to implement works to control odour from the site and this is being monitored by both the Environment Agency and Wyre Council.

This enforcement action that the EA have taken as the principal regulator, is the quickest route to ensuring the operator resolves the situation as soon as possible.

“The primary regulator for Landfill sites is the Environment Agency (EA).”