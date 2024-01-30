Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the aim of reducing carbon emissions by 78% by 2035, Wyre Council have released a new climate strategy draft, and have opened it up to public consultation. The draft strategy focuses on eight key objectives, which include plans to retrofit old building in order to decrease their carbon footprint, and a push to make transport more sustainable and safe.

Councillor Michael Vincent, Leader of Wyre Council, said that he was happy with the work that had already been done, but encouraging residents and businesses to join the council’s push is vital. “I am proud of the work we have already achieved in reducing our carbon footprint by 17% since 2018,” he said. “This includes £3m of redevelopment and investment at Fleetwood Market.

“The council have agreed to transition our fleet over to new HVO biofuel, which will help to make significant reductions estimated at up to 30% of our carbon footprint. Within the community, we have invested in nature-based solutions to prevent local flooding in St Michael’s on Wyre and Churchtown, and work is well underway on a £40m Wyre Beach Management Scheme.

“We want to help individuals, communities and businesses to get involved in cutting emissions where they can so we can build a better future for Wyre together.”

There is an online survey available at www.wyre.gov.uk/haveyoursay , with in-person events taking place at:

- Knott End Library on Monday 29 January between 1pm and 4pm

- Garstang Booths on Thursday 1 February between 10am and 2pm

- Teanlowe Centre in Poulton on Saturday 3 February and Saturday 17 February between 10am and 2pm

- Fleetwood Library on Wednesday 14 February between 10am and 12pm and