Developers and operators are being invited to apply for the chance to bring the rapidly growing sport of padel tennis to a site in Poulton.

Wyre Council is now seeking expressions of interest for the development of two padel courts with floodlighting on a designated plot of land at The Eagles, subject to the relevant planning applications.

The Eagles site is located in a leisure-focused area adjacent to Moorland Tennis Club, Poulton Golf Club, and Poulton Leisure Centre, demmed to be an ideal setting for this new sporting development.

Interested developers and operators are invited to submit an initial business plan that includes details of site layout, funding proposals and funding sources.

Padel tennis is a fast-growing, sociable racquet sport played on an enclosed, smaller court, combining elements of tennis and squash. Players use solid, stringless paddles to hit a ball similar to a tennis ball, with the unique aspect of using the glass walls of the court as part of the game.

Wyre Council is particularly interested in proposals from local companies with a proven track record in padel court development and management.

The facility should be accessible, affordable, and inclusive, aligning with the Wyre Moving More strategy, which promotes active lifestyles for all residents.

Proposals should demonstrate:

Community engagement and partnership working

Social return on investment

Sustainability credentials

Integration with existing facilities (Moorland Tennis Club, Poulton Golf Club, Poulton Leisure Centre)

Why is Wyre Council involved?

The council is encouraging the venture as part of its initiatiuve to encourage fitness and wellbeing in the borough, through its About Wyre Moving More Strategy.

This is a five-year physical activity strategy for Wyre, developed by a cross-sector partnership of experts from health, local government, higher education, schools and the charity sector, which aims to embed a culture of ‘moving more’ and increase physical activity levels across communities in Wyre.

Operators will be encouraged to offer discounts to members of adjacent clubs and leisure centres, as well as pay-and-play rates and discounted options for people on low incomes or with disabilities and long-term health conditions.

Following assessment of the expressions of interest, Wyre Council will invite selected parties for further discussions.

What they say

Councillor Lynne Bowen, Portfolio Holder for Leisure, Health and Community Engagement commented: “This is a fantastic opportunity to bring a modern and inclusive sport to Poulton-le-Fylde. Padel tennis is growing rapidly across the UK, and we’re excited to see how this development can enhance our local leisure offering, encourage more people to get active, and build stronger community connections. We look forward to receiving proposals that reflect Wyre’s commitment to health, wellbeing and sustainability.”

For additional information or to submit an expression of interest, interested parties can find more information at www.wyre.gov.uk/PadelEOI

Expressions of interest close on 31 October 2025.