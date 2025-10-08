Council hoping powerful new film will lead to more foster carers in Blackpool

A powerful new film is being launched to help recruit more foster carers. | Third party

A powerful new film is being launched to help recruit more foster carers – and it is hoped it will have an impact in Blackpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the resort needing more foster carers, Blackpool Council is hoping it will lead to potential carers getting in touch.

‘The Run’ features 11-year-old Tom and focuses on his need to run away from danger, a chaotic home life or to get to school in time for breakfast club because he’s hungry. It contrasts this with his enjoyment of running as a sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A powerful new film is being launched to help recruit more foster carers. | Third party

Despite the disadvantages Tom faces before being fostered, he is good at running and the film climaxes with him taking part in an athletics tournament, with the support of his new foster family.

The film is set to be the most ambitious jointly funded fostering film project yet involving more than 90 local authority fostering services including Blackpool Council.

As a foster carer with Blackpool Council, people can make a positive difference to the lives of local children and their own.

The council’s fostering team offer ongoing support throughout the fostering process including training, peer mentors for new carers, an out of hours support and advice line, and a dedicated supervising social worker. Foster carers also benefit from a competitive financial rewards package.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Jim Hobson, Blackpool Council Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, said: “The message of this project is very simple, but so important – we need foster carers and we need people to foster for Blackpool Council. “This sentiment applies across the country, which is why this project has grown into a national campaign.

“‘The Run’ is a brilliant, emotional film none of us could have produced on our own. “We have an engaging, high-quality film, which is great for all of us. But the message is loud and clear: there’s an urgent need for more foster carers to step forward in Blackpool. “Please get in touch with our friendly supportive team if you feel like fostering could be the right fit for you.”

That message is at the core of the film project. Local authority fostering services are under pressure like never before as more children need a safe, stable home. This is combined with increased competition from independent fostering agencies to recruit foster carers.

The film’s project director Rachel Brown explains: “This whole project grew out of the constant struggle to recruit foster carers, when you have limited resources. By working as a group – which has grown from 12 to over 90 councils across the country – we’ve found a way to raise our voice and shout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I say shout quite deliberately because this is a national emergency. Make no mistake, children’s futures depend on having homes to give them a supportive, nurturing upbringing. “One thing is for sure, there are children like Tom all over the country. Here in Blackpool, if you want to make a difference talk to Blackpool Council‘s friendly fostering team.”

Watch the full fostering film on Blackpool Council’s webiste from 12 noon on Thursday 9 October.