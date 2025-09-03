Options to hasten progress on a stalled multi-million pound new hotel on Blackpool Promenade are being looked at in earnest, the resort’s council says.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans for the Sands Resort Hotel on Central Promenade were mooted exactly 10 years ago but a large portion of the distinctive black-clad property on the seafront remains empty.

Investment in the development was reported to be around £30m, including a £10m loan from Blackpool Council’s business loans fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Progress on the Sands Resort Hotel in Blackpool remain stalled | National World

However, progress has been held up for four years due to legal wrangles. While the exterior of the building has been completed, the interior of the 91-bedroom hotel has yet to be fitted out.

it is understood that Blackpool Council’s loan to developer Peter Swann through his company Coolsilk, made in 2018, is repayable over 25 years and is secured against the completed development.

Last year, Council leader Cllr Lynn Williams, quizzed about the issue at a council meeting, said the loan was secured and the council was in touch with the developer’s lawyers, with hopes of the legal issues soon being resolved.

She told the meeting: “The issue, which I think we have spoken about before, is between the developer and his contractor and architect. We understand that is now coming to the end of that process and we will hear something shortly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hotel was initially expected to launch in 2021 and with facilities including a luxury spa and gym, conference rooms and valet parking. The site also includes the council’s Showtown Museum which opened in March last year after also being delayed from June 2021.

The ground floor also includes the £600,000 Spyglass Bar which opened in 2021 and the Wild West Diner which opened in 2017.

The site was originally occupied by the Palatine Hotel before it was demolished to make way for development which included the old Palace Nightclub, which Mr Swann converted to the Sands cabaret venue before closing that and embarking on the current development.

Asked about the latest developments this week, a Blackpool Council spokesperson said: “ Whilst some aspects of the building have developed and moved forward, including the award winning Showtown – Blackpool’s Museum of Fun and the restaurant and bar on the ground floor; the hotel has not seen any progress on site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We believe the developer, Coolsilk, is still in dispute with their contractors and have not yet reached a conclusion on this process. We have no clear information on when an outcome will be reached.

“We are considering what options we have to hasten some progress on this development.”his development.”