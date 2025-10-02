Fylde Council has announced major progress on its four-year plan with the transformation of St Annes Square leading a host of ambitious projects across the borough.

Fylde Council has hailed “exceptional progress” in delivering its Corporate Plan 2024-2028 with a huge update issued on the transformation of St Annes Square as one of several flagship projects across the borough.

The plan, which sets out a four-year vision for improving Fylde and Wyre covers five key priorities: delivering quality services, protecting the environment, boosting local businesses, keeping communities safe and enhancing the borough as a destination.

According to the latest update of the 52 major projects designed to benefit residents and businesses, 42 have already been progressed or completed by September 2025 - an 80% success rate despite challenges such as local government reorganisation and rising service pressures.

One of the most significant milestones is the completion of Phase One of the St Annes Masterplan, which has seen St Annes Square refurbished to create a more attractive, welcoming space for community gatherings, events and visitors.

Council gives huge update on transformation plan for St Annes. | Fylde council

The scheme is designed to support local shops, boost footfall and improve the town’s appeal as a seaside destination.

Other major projects include the delivery of Fylde’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund programme which has provided crucial support for local enterprises, helping businesses grow and adapt in difficult economic conditions.

Housing provision has also been strengthened with 32 new temporary accommodation units made available through partnerships with organisations including the YMCA giving families in crisis more options.

Environmental protection forms another core strand of the plan. A Beach Management Plan has been completed to safeguard Fylde’s coastline, alongside ongoing dune management work to reinforce sea defences.

The newly established Fylde Technical Water Bathing Group is also driving efforts to improve local water quality, ensuring residents and visitors can enjoy the coast safely.

The council’s new Community Hub, launched in January last year is providing dedicated support for volunteers and community groups, further strengthening civic life in the borough.

Councillor Karen Buckley, Leader of Fylde Council, said: “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved for our communities during such a challenging period.

“This progress shows our absolute dedication to delivering for Fylde residents. Our commitment to serving our community remains as strong as ever.”