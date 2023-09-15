More than 80% of children currently waiting with Adoption Lancashire and Blackpool for their forever home are in sibling groups.

A new campaign has been launched to recruit adopters willing to give brothers and sisters a loving home by adopting them.

The campaign highlights what it means to have a brother or sister, the unbreakable bond they share and the reasons to keep siblings together.

The biggest benefit for the children is that they can stay together, keeping them in the only family unit many will have experienced.

As the majority of children waiting for adoption are in sibling groups it can also take less time to complete the adoption process than people waiting to adopt an infant or individual child.

One couple who adopted a sibling pair of boys aged two and three-years-old, said: "We can honestly say, that whilst it has not always been easy, the love, pride, and joy we and our whole family have in our two boys completely outshines any challenges we have faced.

"We feel like the boys have been in our lives forever and have loved watching them grow and develop as separate children, but also as brothers, and couldn’t imagine our lives without them."

Victoria Gent, Chair of Adoption Lancashire and Blackpool, said: "We know our brother and sister groups have strong family bonds and need to stay together to ensure as much stability in their lives as possible.

"We also know adoption is a big life-changing decision for someone to consider, but there is so much support on hand to help guide adopting parents and children through the process of new beginnings.

"The joy of providing a safe and happy permanent home for a sibling group cannot be underestimated, and we'd love to hear from anyone who is thinking of starting that journey to a new family."

County Councillor Cosima Towneley, Lancashire County Council's cabinet member for children and families, said: "Siblings in care are a support network for each other. Adopting a family group maintains that special bond as they adapt into their new surroundings.

"Adopting a sibling group instead of a single child can feel a bit daunting. At Lancashire, we take pride in the support we can offer to parents and children throughout the whole process.

"I'd like to encourage anyone considering adoption to consider the possibilities of adopting brothers and sisters; it can be extremely rewarding for both you and the children."

Cllr Jim Hobson, Blackpool Council's cabinet member for children’s social care, said: “We aim to keep siblings together whenever possible as it gives them the opportunity to grow up together and have shared experiences.

“The bond that brothers and sisters can have is unbreakable and unique, providing a source of comfort and friendship. For some children, keeping bonds they have already developed with their siblings can make all the difference in order for them to be able to thrive.

“If you have what it takes to adopt or know someone who might be suitable, please get in touch with our friendly team and find out more.”

Adoption Lancashire and Blackpool seek adoptive parents from all walks of life, and welcome applications from people of all ages, single, married, cohabiting, in same-sex relationships, with or without their own children, working or not.

