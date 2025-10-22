Could this be Blackpool's spookiest Halloween garden?

Halloween fanatic Michael Smith is back again this year with a spectacularly ghoulish display in his front garden.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Halloween fanatic Michael Smith is back again this year with a spectacularly ghoulish display in his front garden.

Michael, 42, has collected illuminated figures from all over the world and he delights in displaying the wonderfully ghoulish characters in his front garden on Warbreck Drive, North Shore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Third party | Third party

Michael said: “I love Halloween and I have been collecting things for the past decade.

“The Halloween display has been getting a great reaction so far.”

Many of the figures are sinister clowns, including Pennywise from Stephen King’s famous novel ‘It’, the Rotten Ringmaster and the Tug of War clowns.

Another figure is the monkey from Toy Story.

Michael also presents an alternative, festive display in the run-up to Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “If possible I try and get something new for the collection each year and I’ve ended up buying some brilliant things from all over the world.

One of the clowns in the display | Third party

“I must have spent around £10,000 over the years but it has been money well spent – people tell me how much they love it when they go past.

“I started small with just one or two figures, then I just kept going.

“I love coming home and seeing them after a long day at work!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monkeying around with the clowns | Third party

Some of the objects are so huge it is impossible for Michael to store them in his house and friends keep them for him in their garages.

Michael, who is originally from north London and has lived in Blackpool for 17 years, says there is a small collecting pot in the garden and any money raised will go to Cancer Research.

He added: “The Halloween display lights will be switched on from 6 pm until 10.30pm on Halloween itself, Friday October 31.

“There will be a sound and light show with music. I have trick-or-treating sweets already and a collection box for donations for Cancer Research.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael also has some other items which will not be revealed until the day itself.

When Halloween is over the pieces will be packed away for another year – but in just a few weeks he will then put his huge Christmas display up.

Michael Smith loves putting on a spooky display for Halloween | Third party

This proves particularly popular and many people tell Michael it cheers them up in the run-up to the festive period.

It includes two red and gold-uniformed trumpeters, two giant red and white candy canes, one of the 11ft high and the other nine ft, and a jolly Santa figure.

He added: “I love Christmas as well!”