Costa in Blackpool has its windows smashed and charity/tip money stolen

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 15th Jul 2024, 11:31 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2024, 11:37 BST
Lancashire Police are currently at the scene of a break in at a Blackpool Costa in which charity and tip money have been stolen from the counter.
Mark Courtney/National World

Earlier this morning, members of the public reported that the windows at the Costa Drive Thru on Devonshire Road had been smashed in, and police had cordoned the shop off.

One eyewitness, Mark Courtney, who works at The Secret Garden florist, said: “I got to Costa every morning, before I open my shop, for a coffee and to talk about what we’re doing that day but two men last night took a brick from Bamba’s across the road - so it was premeditated - broke through a double glazed, huge, window on the side of Costa and then stole all the charity money and the tip money.

“The girls that are working there are probably not on a lot of money so it just seems a little sad to me that they've turned up for work this morning and found it's been broken into, police are there and the charity and a tip money's gone! They work hard enough as it is.

“I didn't know if it’s because we lost the football last night or they were just drunk men that decided they wanted to break in and trash the place, take the tip money, but it’s just sad, isn't it?”

National World

In a statement, Lancashire Police said: “We were called to the Costa Coffee on Devonshire Road, Blackpool, at 6.28am today following a report of a burglary.

“Nobody has been arrested at this stage. Our enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to email [email protected] or call 101. Quote log 311 of 15th July 2024.”

