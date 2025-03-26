Costa Coffee branch at Blackpool Victoria Hospital reopens after refurbishment

The Costa Coffee at Blackpool Victoria Hospital has reopened.

The Costa Coffee store at Blackpool Victoria Hospital has recently been refurbished, officially reopening late February 2025.

The upgraded Costa Coffee store aims to transform how consumers are served with the introduction of touch screen ordering - accelerating order times for time pressed consumers. The new cafe has dedicated click and collect stations, which means orders are ready for consumers' collection in advance.

Yvonne Widdows, Deputy Director of Facilities One Lancashire and South Cumbria commented: "The Costa Coffee store refresh at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals is a welcome refurbishment for all staff, visitors and patients to enjoy, with two new touch screen ordering screens and a fresh design with new furniture. It really looks great in our main entrance and has received many compliments."

Jon Leigh, Operations Director - North - One Retail said: "Blackpool Victoria Hospital's Costa Coffee store is a very busy and popular store, therefore we redesigned it to ensure we can give great customer service, and our team are working in a unit that's a great place to be."