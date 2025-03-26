Costa Coffee branch at Blackpool Victoria Hospital reopens after refurbishment

By Luke Patrick

Digital Reporter

Published 26th Mar 2025, 10:26 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The Costa Coffee at Blackpool Victoria Hospital has reopened.

The Costa Coffee store at Blackpool Victoria Hospital has recently been refurbished, officially reopening late February 2025.

Costa Coffee cafe reopens at Blackpool Victoria HospitalCosta Coffee cafe reopens at Blackpool Victoria Hospital
Costa Coffee cafe reopens at Blackpool Victoria Hospital | Costa Coffee Press Office

The upgraded Costa Coffee store aims to transform how consumers are served with the introduction of touch screen ordering - accelerating order times for time pressed consumers. The new cafe has dedicated click and collect stations, which means orders are ready for consumers' collection in advance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Costa Coffee at Blackpool Victoria HospitalCosta Coffee at Blackpool Victoria Hospital
Costa Coffee at Blackpool Victoria Hospital | National World

Yvonne Widdows, Deputy Director of Facilities One Lancashire and South Cumbria commented: "The Costa Coffee store refresh at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals is a welcome refurbishment for all staff, visitors and patients to enjoy, with two new touch screen ordering screens and a fresh design with new furniture. It really looks great in our main entrance and has received many compliments."

Jon Leigh, Operations Director - North - One Retail said: "Blackpool Victoria Hospital's Costa Coffee store is a very busy and popular store, therefore we redesigned it to ensure we can give great customer service, and our team are working in a unit that's a great place to be."

Related topics:Costa CoffeeCafeFurniturePatients

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice