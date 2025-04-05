Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool is hosting Lancashire’s biggest comic con event when it returns in style next weekend.

Comic Con World Blackpool is returning to the resort’s Winter Gardens on Church Street and will be bringing with it a new Terminator display.

The event will be held across two floors and there will also be £1,000 Cosplay prizes up for grabs, props and cars from movies and a gaming zone.

Comic Con World Blackpool is returning to the resort with some brand new features | National World

One of the most popular figures on the UK convention circuit, Taker.UK brings the biggest cosplay superstar in the history of Wrestling to Blackpool. Taker UK is a highly popular and award-winning tribute act to the WWE legend, The Undertaker, who is also known as "The Deadman .

The Taker.UK experience will give you a unique opportunity to not only meet the Deadman but also enter his bespoke casket for pictures .... you may even get your hands on the WWE heavyweight Championship belt!

All the fun of Comic Con World Blackpool is coming to the resort next weekend | National World

What’s on?

*Back To The Future - just annouced is the attendance of a movie replica Delorean from the famous movie Back To The Future.

*Terminator Display - New New to comic con world, The Terminator display. features a life size T-800 and all the display props.

*Wrestling Royal Rumble - this year will see the Royal Rumble packed with stars.

*Hacker T Dog -The famous Hacker will be returning, with Phil Fletcher. Hacker has been a CBBC presenter for over 15 years. Loved by kids all over England.

* Retro Gaming Zone - Play on the classic Megadrive, Snes, Xbox 360, Playstation. New to 2025 emulators with 10,000+ games.

*Warhammer Competition -New to 2025, anyone can join. You draw your character and the best one will get it painted by a professional and you keep the model.

*£1,000 COSPLAY- Biggest prize in the UK. Come dressed up join the fun. We now up'd the prize from £500 to £1,000 for 2025.

*Dungeons & Dragons - Signup quickly, an enter the world of monsters. Can you survive? Anyone can join and organisers can cater for beginners or quicker games.

*Lego Competition -Are ever popular competition, top 3 win prizes, Runs all day long. Create from 10,000 blocks of lego.

A spokesperson for the event said: “Remember battling your friends on classic consoles like SNES, Nintendo, N64, Mega Drive, and more? We've picked out a selection of the best games for them all from the biggest franchises, genres and film crossovers.

“Mario, Sonic, Star Wars, Street Fighter, Lego, Space Invaders, James Bond and many more! Of course, all are free play.”

The event will be held on Saturday and Sunday, April 12-13 from 10am until 5pm. To get tickets click HERE.