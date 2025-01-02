Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A coroner will next week begin a probe into the death of a talented Lancashire Cage Warriors MMA fighter and father who died suddenly aged 27.

Connor Hitchens from Preston died in Blackpool on May 16.

The popular MMA fighter, one-time Cage Warriors Fighting Championship featherweight, died unexpectedly and an inquest will be held to investigate his cause of death.

MMA Fighter Connor Hitchens from Preston died in Blackpool aged 27 | The International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) @IMMAFed | The International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) @IMMAFed

Blackpool Coroner Louise Rae will hold a pre inquest review into Mr Hitchen’s death on Thursday, January 9 at 11.30am, at the town’s coroner’s court.

Hitchens, who was born and bred in Preston, went 6-2 over the course of a professional MMA career that began in 2018.

He made his lone Cage Warriors appearance at CW 136 in April 2022, falling to Manny Akpan via second-round knockout.

Hitchens did not compete again after that defeat.

Figures in the sport paid tribute to him after his death.

Kerrith Brown, International Mixed Martial Arts Federation president, said: '' “We are forever grateful to Connor for his time on the IMMAF platform and proudly representing the UK national team as a distinguished athlete at the European and World Championships in 2015 and 2016.”