Coroner to explore death of 27-year-old mum found dead in back of old ambulance in Blackpool

Published 29th Nov 2024, 21:11 BST
Updated 29th Nov 2024, 21:28 BST

A coroner is set to probe the death of a 27-year-old mum whose body was discovered inside an old ambulance parked on a street in Blackpool.

Gila Brown was sadly pronounced dead at the scene in Gorton Street, North Shore at around 9.30am on Thursday, August 15.

Gila Brown, 27, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene in Gorton Street, North Shore at around 9.30am on Thursday August 15
Gila Brown, 27, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene in Gorton Street, North Shore at around 9.30am on Thursday August 15 | Family

Two men were arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug but Lancashire Police said the 27-year-old’s death is not suspicious.

Her heartbroken sisters Katie, Carly and Jordan were shocked by her death and shared an emotional tribute to Gila - “a loving mum, sister, daughter, auntie, cousin and loyal friend.”

Sister Katie said: “Just so people know my sister has a name. She is Gila Brown and she was my beautiful my little sister.

“She was also a daughter, auntie, mother and a cousin. She was an amazing person despite her demons that she was facing.

“She was so loving, caring, beautiful and smart. She was loved by so many, she didn't deserve any of this.

“I would just like people to show some respect and share this and get her picture and her name around.”

Gila Brown, 27, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene in Gorton Street, Blackpool on Thursday morning
Gila Brown, 27, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene in Gorton Street, Blackpool on Thursday morning | Family

Gila’s body was discovered inside a privately owned decommissioned ambulance parked next to a play area in Gorton Street.

The road was cordoned off while police and CSI investigated the cause of death. Lancashire Police said they found no suggestion of foul play.

The two men arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug in connection with her death have been released on bail.

Blackpool Coroner Alan Wilson will consider all the information surrounding the Gila’s death at her inquest on Wednesday, January 29.

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceBlackpoolInquest

