The inquest into the death of a man who became a new father while he clinged to life in a coma after being attacked in Blackpool has been set.

George Fenlon, 23, from Blackpool, died in hospital on November 22 three months after he was assaulted.

Holidaymaker Rhys Jones, 27, from Cannock, Staffordshire, was staying in Blackpool for a few days last year and went on a night out in the resort with his friend on August 14.

Rhys Jones was jailed for ten years after appearing at Preston Crown Court | Lancashire Police

In the early hours of the next morning, George Fenlon, 23, from Blackpool was also out with friends. Rhys Jones met a girl and was trying to convince her to abandon her boyfriend and go with him.

Mr Fenlon came across Jones arguing with the boyfriend in an alleyway on The Strand near Popworld.

Very brief words were exchanged between Jones and Mr Fenlon before Jones squared up to him. He threw several punches which caused Mr Fenlon to fall to the floor twice, but he quickly got back to his feet, before Jones delivered a final punch which proved to be the fatal blow.

Mr Fenlon was unconscious as he fell to the floor and hit his head, resulting in an injury so serious that he would not recover.

George was rushed to Royal Preston Hospital and put on a life support machine but tragically died on November 22 (Credit: Courtesy Melissa Fenlon / SWNS) | Courtesy Melissa Fenlon / SWNS

Jones, of 26, of Hampton Street, Cannock who returned home after the attack was later trackdown and charged with murder.

In June 2024, Jones offered a guilty plea to an alternative charge of manslaughter. Following a full review of the evidence, the Crown agreed that although Jones attacked Mr Fenlon without provocation, he had not intended to kill Mr Fenlon or cause him really serious harm and the guilty plea to the manslaughter of Mr Fenlon was accepted.

He was sentenced at Preston Crown Court to 10 years and two months imprisonment.

George Fenlon with his baby daughter Clara Georgia | Courtesy Melissa Fenlon / SWNS

On Friday, August 30, the Lancashire Coroner will review the circumstances of 23-year-old George Fenlon in an inquest in Blackpool.

In a tribute to George, his family said: “George had a warm and unique personality and charismatic nature.

“His personality reflected his happy go with the flow nature.

“During his traumatic time in hospital, real love and affection was shown from friends, colleagues, and family throughout, until his last days and hours.

“His first meeting with his newborn daughter while he was in his hospital bed, unable to talk or see her when she was five hours old, will be a cherished memory for George’s partner and daughter, his loveable and warm spirit will be with her forever.”