Coroners investigated the death of a 63-year-old man found was with a severe wound to his hip in the latest episode Cause of Death.

Raymond Rahamatally was found dead at his flat in Preston on January 12 after a neighbour who was concerned for his welfare called the police.

The 63-year-old, who lived alone, had a severe wound to his hip as well as cuts and abrasions on his hands when he was discovered.

Raymond Rahamatally was found dead at his flat in Preston on January 12 | Channel 5

With no sign of criminal involvement, his death was referred to Senior Coroner, Dr James Adeley to establish an exact cause of death.

Raymond’s death featured in this week’s episode of Cause of Death on Channel 5.

Selima, Raymond’s sister, said they visited Raymond at Christmas, but when they visited again in the new year he didn’t answer his door.

This wasn’t unusual so they decided to call back in a couple of weeks to check on him.

“But we didn’t get to call back in a couple of weeks,” she added.

“I’d like to know exactly what’s happened and why it happened.

“At the end of the day, I need the facts.”

His family described him as a “very individual type” who loved rock and roll and football.

Dr James Adeley, Lancashire and Blackburn's senior coroner | Lee Brown / Channel 5 Television

He used to regularly visit Preston North End with his father and enjoyed playing football himself.

Selima said: “He had a real hardcore dream of playing for Preston North End. He did go for trials and was heavily involved in the younger team.

“He did believe that he was on the road to something that he really wanted to do.”

Unfortunately, in his late teens Raymond injured his knee and failed his trial at Preston North End.

He did get an offer from Blackburn Rover, but for Raymond it was Preston or nothing.

“After that, he sort of lost his way a little bit,” Selima added.

“He had a few jobs but didn’t really take to anything at all.

“I think that was the start of him becoming quite isolated.”

It was established Raymond died from cardiovascular disease and severe septic lower leg ichthyosis | Channel 5

Raymond suffered with terrible injuries to his legs from a medical condition which he did not seek treatment for.

He also had obsessive compulsive disorder in which he excessively washed his hands, causing his skin to become raw and split.

Additionally, his family had a history of heart disease, with a post-mortem CT scan finding a small amount of calcium in his heart.

This led a radiologist to believe Raymond’s death was either caused by septicaemia due to his skin condition or heart failure.

An invasive post-mortem examination was requested where it was established Raymond died from cardiovascular disease and severe septic lower leg ichthyosis.

Selima said: “When I did hear that Raymond had passed, I thought, ‘Well, at least he’s not got any problems now.’

“The main things that I thought was, ‘Well, at least he’s with dad.’

“My father always wanted him to be looked after and I do believe life continues. There is far more for us all, whether people believe it or not.

“This isn’t the end.”

