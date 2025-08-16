Coronation Street’s star enjoys family fun day at Blackpool’s Pleasure Beach

Samia Longchambon swapped soap-opera spotlights for roller-coaster screams as she enjoyed a sunny family day at Blackpool’s Pleasure Beach.

Best known to millions as Maria Connor on Coronation Street, Samia spent the day laughing and queuing with husband Sylvain - a Dancing On Ice professional and their two children, proving that even TV stalwarts need a proper day off.

The quartet tested the park’s headline thrills, from the drenched drama of Valhalla - recently crowned Europe’s Best Water Ride to the high-speed twists of ICON.

Samia shared snippets of the outing on her Instagram Stories, cheekily captioning one snap: “@Pleasure_Beach what a pleasure today was #familydayout,” and teasing the impending soak with “Before the soaking! #Valhalla,” over a picture of Sylvain waiting in line.

The images captured a family who clearly relish the ordinary joy of screaming together on a ride and then drying off with chips on the promenade.

Their appearance at the Lancashire attraction comes amid a busy spell for Samia. The actor who has been part of Coronation Street for 25 years has recently broadened her screen presence by fronting a luxury home competition for Omaze - an afternoon’s work that reportedly landed her a tidy fee and signalled a new chapter in her ever-evolving career.

Still, the Pleasure Beach outing felt refreshingly unglamorous: sand, sunshine and the squeals of children - celebrity, but relatable.

Samia Longchambon (Maria Connor)

Amanda Thompson OBE, CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort said: “It was lovely to see Samia, Sylvain and their children enjoying Pleasure Beach this week.

“We’re no strangers to the Longchambons… Sylvain actually ice skates here at Pleasure Beach, so it’s really fun to see him here on a jolly with his nearest and dearest rather than whizzing around the ice!”

Samia and Sylvain’s visit also continues a recent streak of famous faces popping by Pleasure Beach: just a week earlier, talk-show host and comedian Alan Carr was seen enjoying the park while filming his ITV series.

Amanda added: “We love welcoming famous faces to the park, but what’s even better is seeing them enjoying it just like any other family. Pleasure Beach is all about making memories, and it’s clear Samia, Sylvain, and their children made plenty during their visit.”

For locals and tourists alike the resort remains an accessible hub of excitement this summer, full of rides, late-night fireworks and family-friendly events - where even soap stars can be found hiding behind a paper hat, grinning like everyone else.

Tickets for the event can be bought online at: https://www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/show-events/