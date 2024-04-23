Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jodie Prenger unveiled a blue plaque commemorating Blackpool-born music hall performer Victoria Monks at 24 Elizabeth Street on Friday.

Who is Victoria Monks?

Billed as "John Bull's Girl", Victoria was hugely popular on the music hall stage and was known for her singing talents and comedic charm.

She is chiefly remembered for her signature song, “Bill Bailey, Won't You Please Come Home?”

Jodie Prenger unveiled a blue plaque commemorating Blackpool-born music hall performer Victoria Monks. She is pictured with Alison Young and Christine Padwick from the British Music Hall Society

Her professional debut was at the Empire Theatre of Varieties in Blackpool.

She was extremely successful until a serious accident in 1915 at the Newcastle Empire curtailed her career.

Where was she born?

Victoria (Anne) Monks was born in November 1882 in Revoe, a working class area of Blackpool.

The Monks family lived at 24 Elizabeth Street from the late 1890s to 1912 and Victoria was living there at the time of the 1901 census.

Victoria died aged 44 in January 1927 from pneumonia

She used the address when advertising in the theatrical press.

Her son, Victor Hooper, lived there for a period of time with Victoria's family and was enrolled at St John's Church of England School in Blackpool.

When did she die?

Victoria died aged only 44 in January 1927 from pneumonia.

She is commemorated on the Monks family grave in Layton Cemetery, although she is buried in Kensal Green Cemetery in London.

Who is Jodie Prenger?

Actor and singer Jodie Prenger is best known as the winner of the television series I’d Do Anything, leading to her playing the role of Nancy in the last major West End revival of Lionel Bart's musical Oliver!

Victoria Monks was hugely popular on the music hall stage and was known for her singing talents and comedic charm

Like Victoria Monks, Jodie was born and bred in Blackpool. Her extensive theatre and television credits include Casualty, Hustle, Annie, Calamity Jane, Spamalot, and Les Misérables.