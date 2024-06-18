Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A former Coronation Street star is heading to Blackpool as Mother Superior in the award winning Sister Act the Musical.

Wendi Peters, who played Cilla Battersby-Brown, will be performing live at Blackpool’s iconic Winter Gardens from Monday, July 15 to Saturday, July 20.

She said: “I’m so thrilled to be joining the ‘sisterhood’, getting out on tour again, and visiting some wonderful places with this fabulous show. I’m excited to get going with Mother Superior and this great, feel good show!”

The cast also includes Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier, Alfie Parker as Eddie Souther and Ian Gareth-Jones as Curtis Jackson, and Eloise Runnette as Sister Mary Robert, alongside Isabel Canning, Julie Stark, Phillip Arran, Kate Powell, Elliot Gooch, Michalis Antoniou, Callum Martin, Esme Laudat, Amber Kennedy, Harvey Ebbage, Joseph Connor, Ceris Hine, Sheri Lineham, Corrine Priest and Samuel John-Humphreys.

Coronation Street star Wendi Peters to star as 'Mother Superior' in Sister Act the Musical at Blackpool's Winter Gardens. Pic Oliver Rosser | Pic Oliver Rosser

Wendi Peters is best known for her role as the iconic Cilla Battersby Brown in ITV’s Coronation Street, as well as series regular Cook Jenkins in CBBC’s Hetty Feather.

Alongside her screen work, her many stage credits include Diane in the European premiere of You Are Here at the Southwark Playhouse, Madame Latour in the National Tour of John Cleese’s Bang Bang, Mrs Baskin in the West End premiere of Big The Musical at the Dominion Theatre, and national tours of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, White Christmas, Quartet, Oh, What A Lovely War! and Rutherford & Son.

Wendi Peters played the legendary Cilla Battersby-Brown in Coronation Street | NW

Based on the iconic movie, this sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music tells the hilarious story of the disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won’t be found – a convent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

Sister Act has direction by Bill Buckhurst, choreography by Alistair David, Set and Costume Design by Morgan Large, Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell, Sound Design by Tom Marshall and Musical Supervision by Stephen Brooker. Casting is by Stuart Burt.