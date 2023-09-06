Lancashire Police detectives have been given another 36 hours to question a man arrested on suspicion of murder about the whereabouts of a missing Blackpool man.

Officers searching for 55-year-old Edward Forrester known to his family and friends as 'Eddie' have been granted permission at lunchtime today by a judge to question a man in custody for another 36 hours.

Eddie, was last seen in Seafield Road in the resort at 1.31pm on Friday (September 1).

Detectives are urging anyone who has seen Eddie since then or has any information about his whereabouts to get in contact as soon as possible.

He was reported missing on Saturday.

Following enquiries, a 65-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday morning (Tuesday). He remains in custody.

Even though a man has been arrested, officers said they are keeping an open mind and their priority remains finding Eddie alive.

Edward Forrester, 55, who goes by Eddie, was last seen in Seafield Road at 1.31pm on Friday (September 1)

He is 5ft 5ins, has grey hair, speaks with a Scottish accent and uses a walking stick.

Eddie was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white and green t-shirt. He possibly had an orange pull-along trolley with him.

DCI Mark Haworth-Oates, of our Force Major Investigation Team, said: “This is clearly a very distressing time for Eddie’s family and my thoughts are with them.

“We have a dedicated team of officers carrying numerous enquiries to find Eddie and our hope is that we find him alive. I want to reiterate that we are very much keeping an open mind about what may have happened to him.

“We would ask anybody with information on Eddie’s whereabouts – or Eddie himself – to call the police.”