Convicted thug wanted on recall to prison known to frequent Blackpool, Fleetwood and Preston

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 5th Jun 2025, 17:10 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A convicted thug who is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence is known to frequent parts of Lancashire.

Sean McDermott, 37, from Liverpool, was released in May 2025 after serving a prison sentence for actual bodily harm.

He has since failed to comply with the conditions of his release and is now being sought by authorities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Sean McDermott is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licenceSean McDermott is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence
Sean McDermott is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence | Merseyside Police

He is described as white, around 5ft 10in tall, of proportional build, with blue eyes, short brown hair, facial hair and tattoos on his neck. He speaks with a Northwest accent.

McDermott is known to frequent the areas of Blackpool, Fleetwood and Preston.

Anyone who sees him or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident reference number 25000447888.

Reports can also be made online via the Merseyside Police website: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:BlackpoolFleetwoodPrestonMerseyside PolicePoliceLancashire
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice