Convicted thug wanted on recall to prison known to frequent Blackpool, Fleetwood and Preston
Sean McDermott, 37, from Liverpool, was released in May 2025 after serving a prison sentence for actual bodily harm.
He has since failed to comply with the conditions of his release and is now being sought by authorities.
He is described as white, around 5ft 10in tall, of proportional build, with blue eyes, short brown hair, facial hair and tattoos on his neck. He speaks with a Northwest accent.
McDermott is known to frequent the areas of Blackpool, Fleetwood and Preston.
Anyone who sees him or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident reference number 25000447888.
Reports can also be made online via the Merseyside Police website: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.