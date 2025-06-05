A convicted thug who is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence is known to frequent parts of Lancashire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean McDermott, 37, from Liverpool, was released in May 2025 after serving a prison sentence for actual bodily harm.

He has since failed to comply with the conditions of his release and is now being sought by authorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean McDermott is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence | Merseyside Police

He is described as white, around 5ft 10in tall, of proportional build, with blue eyes, short brown hair, facial hair and tattoos on his neck. He speaks with a Northwest accent.

McDermott is known to frequent the areas of Blackpool, Fleetwood and Preston.

Anyone who sees him or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident reference number 25000447888.

Reports can also be made online via the Merseyside Police website: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.